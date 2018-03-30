Breaking News

David Hogg rejects Laura Ingraham's apology for mocking tweet

By Lindsey Ellefson and Joanna Pinto, CNN

Updated 9:08 AM ET, Fri March 30, 2018

(CNN)David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, on Friday rejected an apology from Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her tweet mocking his college acceptance record.

Asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota whether he accepts the apology from Ingraham, who tweeted to more than 2 million followers, Hogg said simply, "No."
A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media
"She's only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out," the gun control activist continued, referencing the advertising boycott he called for after her tweet. As of Friday morning, seven advertisers had pulled out of Ingraham's show, Camerota said on "New Day."
"I think it's great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends," Hogg said on CNN. "Because when you come against any one of us, whether it be me or anybody else, you're coming against all of us. And I think it's important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we're trying to do here is save lives."
    Ingraham apologized Thursday in a tweet that also commended Hogg for his 4.2 GPA. She also stated she believed her show was the first to feature Hogg, who has become a recognizable figure in the aftermath of February's mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.
    "I think it's really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me," the 17-year-old said on CNN.

