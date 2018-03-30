Story highlights Forever Unbridled was bred by Canadian diamond magnate Charles Fipke

(CNN) Forever Unbridled, a six-year-old thoroughbred mare bred by a Canadian diamond hunter, is looking to make history at the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

No filly or mare has won the annual event, one of the richest days in horse racing, since it was first created by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1996.

Last year, the Dubai World Cup was won by Arrogate, a half-brother of Forever Unbridled through their sire, the leading North American stallion Unbridled's Song.

Forever Unbridled was as short as 7-1 with some bookmakers Friday to claim the $6 million winner's check Saturday. West Coast is the pre-race favorite, followed by Talisman.

"She's as good as any I've ever been around," Forever Unbridled's trainer, Dallas Stewart, told Bloodhorse.com last month. "I've been around some great ones like Winning Colors and Lady's Secret, too. I won't say that she's better because good is good.