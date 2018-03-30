Suspected Russian hacker extradited to US

(CNN) A Russian hacker suspected of stealing 117 million LinkedIn passwords in 2012 has been extradited to the United States after a protracted diplomatic struggle between the US and Russia, the Czech Justice Ministry said on Friday.

A US official told CNN that Yevgeniy Nikulin arrived in the United States overnight and is expected to eventually appear before a federal judge in San Francisco.

Nikulin was arrested by Czech police in Prague in 2016 after US authorities issued an international arrest warrant for him. A grand jury indictment filed in 2016 in California charged him with computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft, among other offenses.

According to the indictment, Nikulin managed to break into LinkedIn's computers in March 2012 because he stole the username and password of an employee who worked at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters.

Nikulin denies all the charges.

