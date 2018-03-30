(CNN) The White House office charged with vetting political appointees is understaffed, inexperienced, has been a source of jobs for friends and family and employs aides who got their positions because of work on the Trump campaign despite their questionable backgrounds, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Despite the need to fill the administration's posts, the Office of Presidential Personnel, which recruits candidates to serve the President in the executive branch and oversees the selection of presidential appointments, also became a social hub, the Post reported, citing current and former White House officials.

White House officials confirmed to the newspaper that PPO leaders held happy hours in their offices that included beer, wine and snacks for office employees and White House liaisons in federal agencies. Officials in the office also played a drinking game called "Icing" to celebrate the deputy director's 30th birthday, the Post reported. "Icing involves hiding a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, a flavored malt liquor, and demanding that the person who discovers it, in this case the deputy director, guzzle it," the newspaper reported.

The White House confirmed to the Post that office officials played the drinking game, but said it and the happy hours are not unique to that office and allow staff to network and let off steam.

The revelations about the office come as the administration has struggled to fill positions and has suffered from high turnover. White House officials acknowledged to the Post that "some PPO staff got their jobs in part as thanks for working on the Trump campaign," the newspaper reported. The Post added that some of those aides had backgrounds that were unusual for their jobs.

