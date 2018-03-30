Breaking News

Initial reports say 1 US service member killed in Syria blast

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Fri March 30, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal
Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal

    JUST WATCHED

    Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal 02:26

(CNN)A US service member was killed in an improvised explosive device attack in the Manbij, Syria, area on Thursday, a US official with knowledge of the initial reports from the battlefield tells CNN.

Two members of the US-led coalition in Syria were killed and five were wounded in the attack, the coalition said. The official said that multiple vehicles were involved in the IED incident.
The coalition said details about the incident are being withheld pending further investigation and that the names of those killed will be released "at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities."
The US maintains about 2,000 US troops in Syria, who mostly work with local allies fighting ISIS in Syria.
    President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon," just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for US troops to remain in the country for the immediate future.
    Read More
    Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told reporters that "important work remains to guarantee the lasting defeat of these violent extremists" in the country.