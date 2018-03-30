'Clueless' star Stacey Dash withdraws from congressional race

Washington (CNN) "Clueless" star and former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash is withdrawing her congressional bid, a representative for the actress confirmed to CNN Friday.

"After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District," Dash said in an email statement to CNN.

The news comes one month after the actress and outspoken Republican filed paperwork to run in California's 44th district , which is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

Her campaign slogan was "Dash to D.C."

"I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live," Dash said in the statement. "I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

Read More