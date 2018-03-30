Jim Carrey has been trolling Trump and the GOP with paintings. Here are the top 11

(CNN) Jim Carrey has found a muse in President Donald Trump.

The comedian has been channeling his artistic side over the last year to by painting a series of political portraits mocking Trump, his administration and a cast of Republican lawmakers.

His latest creation is a colorful portrait of a screaming Trump in a bathrobe eating two scoops of ice cream, which Carrey jokingly pitched to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, which houses portraits of all former US presidents.

(Trump told Time magazine last May that he always gets two scoops with his dessert, while everyone else gets one).

"Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it's early but I'd like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It's called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?" the actor tweeted on Thursday.

