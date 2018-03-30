Dem congresswoman kept on top aide after learning of abuse allegations

(CNN) A Connecticut Democratic congresswoman is apologizing after she kept on a top aide for several months despite having learned of abuse allegations against him.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty entered into a nondisclosure agreement with former chief of staff Tony Baker and wrote a letter of recommendation for him even after learning of allegations he had threatened and physically assaulted another aide of hers with whom he was in a relationship, The Washington Post reported , citing documents Esty provided.

The Connecticut Democrat, who has championed the #MeToo movement on Capitol Hill, kept Baker on her payroll for three months after learning of the accusations against him, the Post reported. According to the Post, a protective order was filed against Baker by a former senior adviser to Esty, according to the Post.

"I am sorry that I failed to protect her and provide her with the safe and respectful work environment that every employee deserves," Esty said in a statement released Thursday.

"To this survivor, and to anyone else on my team who was hurt by my failure to see what was going on in my office, I am so sorry," she wrote, adding, "I must do better."

