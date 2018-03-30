Trump declares April National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Friday designating April as National Sexual Assault Awareness month.

"Sexual assault crimes remain tragically common in our society, and offenders too often evade accountability. These heinous crimes are committed indiscriminately: in intimate relationships, in public spaces, and in the workplace," the presidential proclamation from the White House states.

Over the past year, there has been a reckoning in the United States over sexual assault and harassment, particularly in the workplace, known as the #MeToo movement.

Revelations surrounding various industry leaders accused of sexual assault and harassment in recent months also come as Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women.

