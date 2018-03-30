(CNN) Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred has withdrawn from representing Summer Zervos in her defamation suit against President Donald Trump.

"Our withdrawal has nothing to do with the merits of her case against President Trump," Allred said. "We will have no comment regarding the reasons for our firm's withdrawal. We continue to wish Summer the very best in her pursuit of justice."

Zervos, a former contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice," filed a defamation suit against Trump in January 2017, alleging that he defamed her after calling her a liar when she publicly accused him of sexual misconduct.

She will continue to be represented by New York-based Mariann Wang, who, in a statement, thanked Allred and her firm of Allred Maroko and Goldberg for their work on the case.

"We look forward to proving her claim," Wang said of Zervos in a statement to CNN.

Read More