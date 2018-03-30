Trump likes 'Roseanne?' Of course he does

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Donald Trump was so overjoyed about the high ratings for the premier episode of ABC's reboot of "Roseanne" that he praised the show and its star, Roseanne Barr, twice in the 48 hours after it aired.

First, on Wednesday, he called Barr, who was a vocal Trump supporter in 2016, to share his congratulations. And then, at a rally in Ohio Thursday, Trump again paused to praise the show, telling the audience its high ratings were because the show was "about us." (He did not attribute that success to the anti-Trump character who is also featured prominently.)

The lovefest between Barr and Trump should surprise no one. After all, Trump and Barr have much in common when it comes to spewing bigotry and intolerance. What is surprising is the apparent blind eye turned by the people who have brought us this "rebooted" Roseanne -- a decision that ABC may regret.

Why? Times are different from what they were when Trump got elected. There was no #MeToo movement, no Women's March, no teens leading an awe-inspiring charge against gun violence. The passivity from many voters that allowed Trump to get elected, even as he said terrible things about many Americans, has given way to a new energy and activism.

In today's America, nothing is immune from politics, and it's quite possible that even a series with a successful rollout cannot escape that. Like her eponymous show, Barr's history of bigotry is now in a new spotlight. And many will not tolerate her rhetorical kinship with the President.