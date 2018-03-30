The stunning -- and pivotal -- decision by Lyndon Johnson

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Fifty years ago, on the last day of March, President Lyndon Johnson stunned the nation with a surprise announcement that concluded a nationally televised speech on Vietnam. "I will not seek and I will not accept the nomination of my party as your President," Johnson intoned in his signature southern drawl.

Johnson's decision shocked Americans, ratcheted up political division within the Democratic Party and across partisan lines, and fundamentally altered America's political landscapes in ways the nation could have scarcely imagined that Sunday evening.

LBJ had become President after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 and was elected to a full term the following year. His March 1968 announcement that he was not seeking re-election opened the field for rivals like Sen. Eugene McCarthy, who had come close to defeating LBJ in the New Hampshire primary, and JFK's brother, Robert Kennedy.

Johnson couched his decision as a bid for unity, claiming that his single-minded pursuit of peace in Vietnam led him to put aside the personal political self-interest required in seeking another presidential term. At a time when demonstrators camped outside the White House protesting the escalating carnage in Vietnam and proliferating racial unrest at home, Johnson presented himself as a statesman eager to stand above the raucous din of political division.

Johnson's refusal to run for a second term weakened his ability to negotiate a peaceful settlement in Vietnam, one that would not occur for almost five years, with the final American soldier leaving in 1975 with the fall of Saigon.

