Gaza (CNN) At least eight Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand injured in confrontations with Israeli security forces during protests at the Gaza border on Friday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Around 1,100 people were wounded, according to the Health Ministry, as protesters marched to Gaza's border with Israel on the first day of demonstrations scheduled to take place over six weeks. The dead included one 16-year-old, the ministry said.

In northern Gaza, CNN witnessed at least two dozen people being taken away by ambulances in the span of half an hour. Injuries varied from rubber bullets, tear gas and live rounds fired by the Israeli military. The majority were young men -- one woman was among the injured.

Palestinians march past a tent city erected along the border with Israel east of Gaza City on Friday.

Palestinian protesters flee tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces at the Gaza border on Friday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman in Gaza told CNN that 355 injuries were from live bullets and included serious wounds to the head, abdomen and back. The Red Crescent had set up a field hospital in eastern Gaza and was setting up a second hospital in nearby east Jabalia.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian protesters marched in Gaza along the border fence, with smaller groups taking to the streets in the West Bank and Israel Friday in what is being called the March of Return.

