How to lose underarm 'batwing' fat

(CNN) Chances are, if you are a woman over 40, you are probably familiar with the term "batwings" to describe the stubborn fat and sagging skin that starts appearing under your upper arms around this age.

Though it's difficult to completely avoid or correct, you don't have to toss your tank tops in the trash, either. There are several actions you can take to significantly improve their appearance.

Flabby arms are due to a combination of factors associated with aging and genetics, including an increase in overall body fat mass (a greater portion of which localizes to the arms in some women due to genetics), loss of muscle mass in the arms associated with aging and reduced activity (causing the skin to hang more loosely on the upper arm) and a loss of elasticity in the skin due to both aging and sun damage from UV radiation, according to San Francisco dermatologist Dr. Richard Glogau.

The most effective way to target flabby arms is through exercise. Losing body fat is essential if you are overweight and building up your triceps muscles. Those muscles on the backs of the arms, which you probably don't use that much in your day-to-day activity, can make a big difference in reducing flab there.

According to personal trainer Jennifer Cohen, you don't need a gym membership or special exercise equipment to target this muscle. Doing these three exercises two or three times each week and reducing your body fat if it is too high, you should notice a difference in your upper arms in four to six weeks.

