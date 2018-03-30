Story highlights Maziar Hashemi has a type of blood cancer curable only with a bone marrow transplant

(CNN) After almost two months, the US State Department approved a visa for an Iranian man to come to the United States in order to have bone marrow transplant surgery to help his brother, who has cancer.

Naturalized US citizen Maziar Hashemi, 60, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer, in September. According to his doctors, the only treatment that can cure his cancer is a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Kamiar Hashemi, is a 100% bone marrow match to Maziar, but he lives in Iran.

Iran is one of eight countries subject to restrictions on their citizens entering the United States as part of a Trump administration policy implemented in December . Under this policy, people from Iran -- both immigrants and visitors -- are prevented from entering the United States unless they are students or scholars or have an exchange visitor visa. Iranians can still apply for visas, but many have been denied since the ban took effect, although waivers can be granted.

Kamiar was denied a visa when he applied at the US Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia, in February. After the initial refusal, he applied for a visa waiver so he could still travel to the United States for the surgery. The Hashemis had been stuck in limbo since then -- until Maziar received a phone call from his lawyer Wednesday.

Kamiar's visa was approved.

