Story highlights About 2.5% of people who went to the doctor in the week ending March 24 had flu-like symptoms

Four more flu-related pediatric deaths were reported, bringing the total to 137

16 states and Puerto Rico were still seeing widespread cases

(CNN) You may want to take a little extra time washing your hands if you're visiting relatives this Passover and Easter weekend. Doctors are still seeing a number of patients with flu, but the numbers are declining amid an intense flu season.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed four more flu-associated pediatric deaths in the 12th week of the season, bringing the total to 137 since October. Puerto Rico and 16 states were still seeing widespread flu cases during the week ending March 24, the CDC said Friday in its weekly surveillance report.

Caused by viruses, the flu is an infection that makes your nose run, makes it hard to breathe, can cause aches and fever and can sap your strength. Often, it can clear up on its own, but it can be severe and even deadly.

The CDC says 27,438 people were hospitalized with the flu between October 1 and March 24. Those most vulnerable are people over age 65, followed by adults between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Small children and people with underlying medical conditions like asthma or who are overweight are also vulnerable to an intense case of the flu.

There were 3,943 new confirmed infections for the week ending March 24, bringing the total this season to 254,280.

