Russia releases 'Satan 2' missile test footage

(CNN) Russia's Ministry of Defense released video footage Friday of a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat.

The short video said the missile -- nicknamed "Satan 2" -- was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia.

According to Russian state-run news agency Sputnik, the launch marked the second time the missile had been successfully fired. The first test was in December.

Sputnik also reported that the Sarmat missile is "capable of striking targets both via the North and South Poles."

The RS-28 Sarmat is designed to replace the Soviet-era Voevoda ICBM, known by the NATO designation SS-18 Satan.

