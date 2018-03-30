Moscow (CNN) Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the ambassadors of countries it described as taking "unfriendly actions" against Russia in solidarity with the UK after the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

More than 20 countries announced this week that they would expel Russian diplomats in support of Britain, which blames Moscow for a nerve-agent attack against Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the ambassadors would be "handed notes of protest and informed of Russia's reciprocal measures."

Video footage showed the ambassadors of various countries arriving at and leaving the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia announced that it would expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for a similar move by Washington , which said Monday it would be expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closing the Russian Consulate in Seattle.