Kremlin: Moscow 'forced' to expel US diplomats

Moscow (CNN) Russia was "forced" to expel US diplomats in retaliation for US actions but continues to want good relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, as other Western nations wait to see how Moscow will respond to a mass expulsion of its diplomats.

The United States was among more than 20 countries to announce this week that it would expel Russian diplomats in a show of international solidarity with Britain over a nerve-agent attack that the UK government has blamed on Moscow.

Russia denies any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Russia announced Thursday that it would expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for a similar move by Washington , which said Monday it would be expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closing the Russian Consulate in Seattle.

Moscow's action followed a warning by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia would retaliate over the mass expulsion of its diplomats by other countries, including many EU states, which he blamed on "colossal pressure and colossal blackmail" by the United States.