The Weeknd's new album and Selena Gomez are forever connected

(CNN) Was The Weeknd's new album inspired by the singer's breakup with Selena Gomez?

Fans sure seem to think so.

The album's songs of love and loss have some convinced that Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months before they split in October, was his muse.

On "Call Out My Name," the 28-year-old sings, "We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake."

Such lyrics caused one fan to tweet, "We gotta thank Selena Gomez for making The Weeknd go through the pain that he did that caused him to make this album lol."

We gotta thank Selena Gomez for making The Weeknd go through the pain that he did that caused him to make this album lol — Shakespeare (@DevinShamel) March 30, 2018

Shout out to selena Gomez for breaking The Weeknd's heart ,I needed this album — noe (@RoblesNoe23) March 30, 2018

the weeknd done came for selena.. that girl get dragged by everybody pic.twitter.com/UPitPSI4JV — amber ◟̽◞̽ (@lmlylourry) March 30, 2018

The same song has a lyric some are interpreting to be about Gomez's health.

The Weeknd sings, "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life/Guess I was just another pitstop/Til' you made up your mind."

In September, Gomez revealed that her best friend, fellow actress Francia Raisa, had donated a kidney to her.

Another person tweeted about the lyrics, "The Weeknd was really about to give Selena Gomez his kidney omg lawd."

The Weeknd was really about to give Selena Gomez his kidney omg lawd pic.twitter.com/EX8K0oMJsM — SKINNY LEGEND☕️ (@skinnylegendz) March 30, 2018

"Hurt You" finds The Weeknd singing, "When you're with him, you close your eyes and think of me/Just call me up again/I'll make you weak."

Naturally that led to speculation it was a reference to reports of Gomez rekindling her love for Justin Bieber after she and The Weeknd broke up.

The tea The Weeknd is serving right now DAMN! How could Selena leave him for Justin Bieber lmao like girl what was you doing??? — Alicia L. Rodríguez 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@alicialynnsays_) March 30, 2018

What is Selena Gomez doing to these men tho? Justin also released a great album about her. The Weeknd's Ep is also a masterpiece. — T O M M Y (@TommyMonroe_) March 30, 2018

One person not into chatter of a Gomez-Bieber reunion is her mother, Mandy Teefey.

"You would know before I did," Gomez's mom said. "We don't talk about it."