The Weeknd's new album and Selena Gomez are forever connected

Story highlights Singer's new album, "My Dear Melancholy," is out

Fans are dissecting the lyrics after his breakup with Selena Gomez

(CNN) Was The Weeknd's new album inspired by the singer's breakup with Selena Gomez?

Fans sure seem to think so.

After teasing on his official Instagram account Wednesday that new music might be coming, the singer dropped "My Dear Melancholy" early Friday.

The album's songs of love and loss have some convinced that Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months before they split in October, was his muse.

On "Call Out My Name," the 28-year-old sings, "We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake."