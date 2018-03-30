James Corden takes on the #WhoBitBeyonce mystery with Helen Hunt

(CNN) James Corden is on a mission to help solve Hollywood's most pressing mystery: Who bit Beyoncé?

Corden enlisted the help of actress Helen Hunt to crack the case in a hilarious segment on Thursday's "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

In a parody sketch of CBS Evening News, Corden and Hunt played anchors who tossed to Ben Schwartz and Chris O'Dowd, both of whom were on deck to provide live shots and analysis on who bit the beloved Beyoncé. The sketch was rife with puns from Beyoncé songs as the four entertainers talked nonsense to each other.

Corden is the latest celebrity to have some fun with the #WhoBitBeyoncé mystery. TV mogul Ryan Murphy joked Tuesday about a potential new "American Crime Series" titled "Who Bit Beyoncé?"

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar jokingly copped to the crime by posting a picture of herself with fangs on Instagram. "All right, I admit it," said Gellar, who starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." "It was me #TheBiter."

