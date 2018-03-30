Cameron Diaz says she's 'actually retired'

Story highlights Actress sits down to chat with her "Sweetest Thing" co-stars

(CNN) Being out of the limelight may be "The Sweetest Thing" for Cameron Diaz right now.

The actress recently reunited with her co-stars from that 2002 comedy, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, for an interview with Entertainment Weekly to reminisce about the film.

The topic of the trio having not reunited was brought up.

Applegate noted that she sees Blair (their children are friends), and Blair in turn asked Diaz about a possible reunion.

"Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down," Diaz said. "I'm literally doing nothing."

