(CNN) When a dark green train adorned with yellow stripes was spotted traveling toward Beijing on Monday, rumors began to swirl that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on board.

Those rumors were later confirmed and pictures began to emerge showing Kim on his first foreign trip since assuming power in 2011, meeting with China's President Xi Jinping and other high-level Chinese officials.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has now published footage revealing new details of the historic trip.

The train -- which appears to be the same one used by Kim's father and grandfather -- made its first stop Sunday in China at Dandong, a city close to the border and around 840 kilometers (520 miles) from Beijing by road.

Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju is shown holding a bouquet of flowers given to her husband on their arrival in Dandong.

A group of Chinese officials met the train at Dandong and boarded one of the carriages to greet Kim, who was seen smiling and posing for the cameras as he was handed a bouquet of flowers, which were then passed to his wife Ri Sol Ju.

Read More