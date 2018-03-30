Breaking News

Dalai Lama caught in the middle as India and China reboot ties

By Sugam Pokharel, CNN

Updated 8:08 PM ET, Fri March 30, 2018

Although he describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama has been called one of the world&#39;s most influential people. Followers believe he is the manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion. He has been living in exile since 1959, but travels the world with a message of tolerance and peace and is arguably the most visible symbol of Tibet&#39;s struggle for autonomy. Sunday, February 22, marks 75 years since his enthronement ceremony.
Although he describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama has been called one of the world's most influential people. Followers believe he is the manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion. He has been living in exile since 1959, but travels the world with a message of tolerance and peace and is arguably the most visible symbol of Tibet's struggle for autonomy.
The Dalai Lama is seen here as a child. He was born Lhamo Dhondrub on July 6, 1935, in the small village of Taktser in northeastern Tibet.
The Dalai Lama is seen here as a child. He was born Lhamo Dhondrub on July 6, 1935, in the small village of Taktser in northeastern Tibet.
His parents were peasant farmers, pictured here with two of their other sons. In 1938, the future Dalai Lama was taken to the Kumbum monastery after he was found by a delegation of monks and correctly identified several objects that belonged to the previous Dalai Lama.
His parents were peasant farmers. In 1938, the future Dalai Lama was taken to the Kumbum monastery after he was found by a delegation of monks and correctly identified several objects that belonged to the previous Dalai Lama.
The Dalai Lama&#39;s enthronement ceremony took place on February 22, 1940, in Lhasa, Tibet. He was renamed Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso (Holy Lord, Gentle Glory, Compassionate, Defender of the Faith, Ocean of Wisdom).
The Dalai Lama's enthronement ceremony took place on February 22, 1940, in Lhasa, Tibet. He was renamed Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso (Holy Lord, Gentle Glory, Compassionate, Defender of the Faith, Ocean of Wisdom).
Chinese troops march over the highlands after their invasion of Tibet in 1950. At age 15, the Dalai Lama assumed full political power ahead of schedule. His investiture was moved up from his 18th birthday as a result of China&#39;s invasion.
Chinese troops march over the highlands after their invasion of Tibet in 1950. At age 15, the Dalai Lama assumed full political power ahead of schedule. His investiture was moved up from his 18th birthday as a result of China's invasion.
The Dalai Lama shakes hands with Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong in 1954. Up until 1959, the Dalai Lama participated in unsuccessful peace talks with Chinese officials in Beijing.
The Dalai Lama shakes hands with Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong in 1954. Up until 1959, the Dalai Lama participated in unsuccessful peace talks with Chinese officials in Beijing.
Tibetans gather during an armed uprising against Chinese rule on March 10, 1959, in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa.
Tibetans gather during an armed uprising against Chinese rule on March 10, 1959, in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa.
Fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama (sixth from left) flees Tibet in March 1959 and heads across the Himalayas to India disguised as a soldier. The Dalai Lama has long denied China&#39;s assertion that he&#39;s seeking Tibetan independence. He says he wants only enough autonomy to protect its traditional Buddhist culture. Beijing rejects accusations of oppression, saying that under its rule, living standards have greatly improved for the Tibetan people. It makes centuries-old historical claims on the region.
Fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama flees Tibet in March 1959 and heads across the Himalayas to India disguised as a soldier. The Dalai Lama has long denied China's assertion that he's seeking Tibetan independence. He says he wants only enough autonomy to protect its traditional Buddhist culture. Beijing rejects accusations of oppression, saying that under its rule, living standards have greatly improved for the Tibetan people. It makes centuries-old historical claims on the region.
The spiritual leader has been living in India since his arrival in 1959.
The spiritual leader has been living in India since his arrival in 1959.
Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visits the Dalai Lama in 1959 at the Birla House in Mussoorie, India. In 1960, the Dalai Lama moved to Dharamsala, where he established the headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile.
Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visits the Dalai Lama in 1959 at the Birla House in Mussoorie, India. In 1960, the Dalai Lama moved to Dharamsala, where he established the headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile.
The Dalai Lama officiates at a Tibetan Buddhist ceremony circa 1960 in Bodh Gaya, India, the site where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.
The Dalai Lama officiates at a Tibetan Buddhist ceremony circa 1960 in Bodh Gaya, India, the site where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.
In 1973, the Dalai Lama meets with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, the first-ever meeting of a pope and a spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists. In 1977, the Chinese government makes the Dalai Lama a conditional offer, the opportunity to return to Tibet after acceptance of Chinese rule over Tibet. The offer is rejected.
In 1973, the Dalai Lama meets with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, the first-ever meeting of a pope and a spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists. In 1977, the Chinese government makes the Dalai Lama a conditional offer, the opportunity to return to Tibet after acceptance of Chinese rule over Tibet. The offer is rejected.
TV talk show host Tom Snyder shares a joke with the Dalai Lama in 1979 during a taping of NBC&#39;s &quot;Tomorrow.&quot; The Dalai Lama was in New York during a 49-day tour of the United States.
TV talk show host Tom Snyder shares a joke with the Dalai Lama in 1979 during a taping of NBC's "Tomorrow." The Dalai Lama was in New York during a 49-day tour of the United States.
The Dalai Lama arrives at Heathrow Airport in London in 1981.
The Dalai Lama arrives at Heathrow Airport in London in 1981.
In 1986, Pope John Paul II prays with representatives of 12 world religions, including the Dalai Lama. The World Day of Prayer for Peace was held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Assisi, Italy.
In 1986, Pope John Paul II prays with representatives of 12 world religions, including the Dalai Lama. The World Day of Prayer for Peace was held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Assisi, Italy.
Egil Aarvik, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, presents the Dalai Lama with the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to the nonviolent liberation of Tibet.
Egil Aarvik, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, presents the Dalai Lama with the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to the nonviolent liberation of Tibet.
In 1996, the Dalai Lama meets with &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/03/28/africa/gallery/nelson-mandela/index.html&quot;&gt;Nelson Mandela&lt;/a&gt;, the prisoner-turned president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid.
In 1996, the Dalai Lama meets with Nelson Mandela, the prisoner-turned president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid.
U.S. President Bill Clinton meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House in 1998. The Dalai Lama requested assistance in opening official negotiations with China regarding the future of Tibet.
U.S. President Bill Clinton meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House in 1998. The Dalai Lama requested assistance in opening official negotiations with China regarding the future of Tibet.
A crowd gathers at New York&#39;s Central Park to listen to the Dalai Lama speak in 1999. In 2002, he speaks out against China, stating that China should embrace democracy if the country is to be a major world power in the coming years. He also criticizes the United States-led war on terrorism, saying that the use of force to override terrorists overlooks the underlying problems that lead to terrorism.
A crowd gathers at New York's Central Park to listen to the Dalai Lama speak in 1999. In 2002, he speaks out against China, stating that China should embrace democracy if the country is to be a major world power in the coming years. He also criticizes the United States-led war on terrorism, saying that the use of force to override terrorists overlooks the underlying problems that lead to terrorism.
U.S. President George W. Bush presents the Dalai Lama with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
U.S. President George W. Bush presents the Dalai Lama with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
The Dalai Lama speaks with journalists at his hotel in London in 2008. British Prime Minister Gordon Brown met with him and pledged Britain&#39;s full support of reconciliation between Tibet and China.
The Dalai Lama speaks with journalists at his hotel in London in 2008. British Prime Minister Gordon Brown met with him and pledged Britain's full support of reconciliation between Tibet and China.
The Dalai Lama leaves the French senate in Paris after a meeting with lawmakers at the height of the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Tibet-related protests disrupted several stages of the worldwide Olympic torch relay in the run-up to the Games.
The Dalai Lama leaves the French senate in Paris after a meeting with lawmakers at the height of the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Tibet-related protests disrupted several stages of the worldwide Olympic torch relay in the run-up to the Games.
The Dalai Lama blesses gifts during a ceremony in September 2009 to comfort victims of Typhoon Morakot in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
The Dalai Lama blesses gifts during a ceremony in September 2009 to comfort victims of Typhoon Morakot in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi awards the inaugural Lantos Human Rights Prize to the Dalai Lama in October 2009, honoring his commitment to ending global injustices.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi awards the inaugural Lantos Human Rights Prize to the Dalai Lama in October 2009, honoring his commitment to ending global injustices.
The Dalai Lama leads a prayer session marking the beginning of the Tibetan New Year in Dharmsala, India, on February 14, 2010.
The Dalai Lama leads a prayer session marking the beginning of the Tibetan New Year in Dharmsala, India, on February 14, 2010.
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House on February 18, 2010.
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House on February 18, 2010.
A man takes a picture of the Dalai Lama upon his arrival at the airport in Blagnac, France, on August 12, 2011. That same year, the leader approves amendments to the exiled constitution, formally removing his political and administrative responsibilities.
A man takes a picture of the Dalai Lama upon his arrival at the airport in Blagnac, France, on August 12, 2011. That same year, the leader approves amendments to the exiled constitution, formally removing his political and administrative responsibilities.
The Dalai Lama embraces John Templeton after receiving the Templeton Prize during a ceremony at St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London on May 14, 2012. The award honors &quot;outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.&quot;
The Dalai Lama embraces John Templeton after receiving the Templeton Prize during a ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on May 14, 2012. The award honors "outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality."
A Tibetan man in Katmandu, Nepal, carries a portrait of the Dalai Lama on April 25, 2012, during an event marking the 23rd birthday of Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the second-highest Tibetan religious leader.
A Tibetan man in Katmandu, Nepal, carries a portrait of the Dalai Lama on April 25, 2012, during an event marking the 23rd birthday of Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the second-highest Tibetan religious leader.
Dave Matthews greets the Dalai Lama on stage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University in New York on October 9, 2012.
Dave Matthews greets the Dalai Lama on stage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University in New York on October 9, 2012.
The Dalai Lama visits the Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath, India, on January 11, 2013. The area is said to mark the spot where Buddha first addressed disciples after attaining enlightenment. In 2013, a senior Chinese official said, &quot;The Dalai Lama has long been engaged in secessionist activities, which run against both the common interests of people of various ethnic groups and the traditions of Tibetan Buddhism.&quot;
The Dalai Lama visits the Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath, India, on January 11, 2013. The area is said to mark the spot where Buddha first addressed disciples after attaining enlightenment. In 2013, a senior Chinese official said, "The Dalai Lama has long been engaged in secessionist activities, which run against both the common interests of people of various ethnic groups and the traditions of Tibetan Buddhism."
Blogger Alek Boyd takes a selfie with the Dalai Lama at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington during a break between panel discussions on &quot;Happiness, Free Enterprise, and Human Flourishing&quot; on February 20, 2014.
Blogger Alek Boyd takes a selfie with the Dalai Lama at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington during a break between panel discussions on "Happiness, Free Enterprise, and Human Flourishing" on February 20, 2014.
New Delhi (CNN)Is India distancing itself from the Tibetan exile community six decades after the Dalai Lama fled to the country?

That's the question many are asking after celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the spiritual leader's arrival in India have been moved or canceled, as Beijing and New Delhi seek to reboot ties in the wake of a tense year in bilateral relations.
From March 31, Tibetans in India are holding a year-long "Thank You India" event as a prelude to celebrating the Dalai Lama's time in the country and to show gratitude to the Indian government and its people for their support of Tibetan refugees.
But what should have been a moment of joy has been overshadowed by a flurry of speculation about the future of the exiled Tibetan community -- and especially the freedom they have enjoyed in India since the late 1950s.
    "It looks like the Government of India is changing its policy," said Claude Apri, an India-based expert on Tibet and author of several books on Tibetan issues.
    After an unsuccessful revolt against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, fled the capital Lhasa in secret.
    He crossed into India on March 31, 1959 and has made India his home ever since.
    A living god-like figure for millions of Buddhists, India officially calls him "the most esteemed and honored guest of India." China accuses of him of being a "a wolf in monk's robes," engaged in "anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion with the aim of breaking Tibet away from China."
    The Dalai Lama, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/22/world/gallery/dalai-lama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tibet&#39;s spiritual leader,&lt;/a&gt; sits under a canopy in Mussoorie, India, on May 19, 1959. It was the first time he had posed for photographers since fleeing from the Chinese army in March of that year. China invaded Tibet in 1950, making historical claims on the region.
    The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, sits under a canopy in Mussoorie, India, on May 19, 1959. It was the first time he had posed for photographers since fleeing from the Chinese army in March of that year. China invaded Tibet in 1950, making historical claims on the region.
    The Dalai Lama is seen with his mother outside the Birla House, his residence in Mussoorie. In 1960 he moved to Dharamsala, India, which remains his home today.
    The Dalai Lama is seen with his mother outside the Birla House, his residence in Mussoorie. In 1960 he moved to Dharamsala, India, which remains his home today.
    The Dalai Lama is actually the 14th Dalai Lama and the 74th manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion. During his life, he has traveled to numerous countries with a message of tolerance and peace. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.
    The Dalai Lama is actually the 14th Dalai Lama and the 74th manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion. During his life, he has traveled to numerous countries with a message of tolerance and peace. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.
    The Dalai Lama&#39;s mother and his younger brother Ngari Rimpoche are photographed at the Birla House.
    The Dalai Lama's mother and his younger brother Ngari Rimpoche are photographed at the Birla House.
    The Dalai Lama comes out of his house to address a religious congregation on May 22, 1959. He was 24 years old.
    The Dalai Lama comes out of his house to address a religious congregation on May 22, 1959. He was 24 years old.
    The Dalai Lama celebrates Buddha&#39;s birthday in Mussoorie.
    The Dalai Lama celebrates Buddha's birthday in Mussoorie.
    The Dalai Lama sits under a portrait of Buddha as he gives an address at the Birla House. Leading Tibetan monks sit on his left. His tutors sit on his right. During his address, the Dalai Lama expressed hope that the strife in his country was only a passing phase, and he urged the gathering to pray for a return of peace to Tibet.
    The Dalai Lama sits under a portrait of Buddha as he gives an address at the Birla House. Leading Tibetan monks sit on his left. His tutors sit on his right. During his address, the Dalai Lama expressed hope that the strife in his country was only a passing phase, and he urged the gathering to pray for a return of peace to Tibet.
    The Dalai Lama was just 15 when he became Tibet&#39;s head of state and government in 1950. From 1954-1959, he participated in unsuccessful peace talks with Chinese leaders.
    The Dalai Lama was just 15 when he became Tibet's head of state and government in 1950. From 1954-1959, he participated in unsuccessful peace talks with Chinese leaders.
    Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visits the Dalai Lama at the Birla House.
    Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visits the Dalai Lama at the Birla House.
    'Very sensitive'

    In early March, news emerged that the Indian Foreign Secretary penned a classified advisory asking senior leaders and government officials to refrain from attending events planned by exiled Tibetans in India.
    The note reportedly said the events, in March and April, came at a "very sensitive time in the context of India's relations with China."
    A week later, the Tibetan Central Administration -- the government in exile -- decided to move a major cultural event that was originally planned to be held in the Indian capital New Delhi with a speech by the Dalai Lama, to Dharamsala, where the exiled community is based.
    A Dalai Lama-led inter-faith prayer ceremony was also scrapped, the Tibetan Central Administration said, as was the Seventh World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet that was meant to be held on April 26-28 in Delhi.
    The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, the organizers of the convention, declined to give a reason for the cancellation of the high-profile event.
    Sonam Dagpo, a spokesman for the Tibetan Central Administration said that there has been no direct communication from the Indian authorities and that the plans were changed out of respect to the Indian government's position.
    "Once we (heard about the note), we decided to shift the venue," he said. "There are no ill feelings. If you weigh what the Indian government has done for us, that is far more than this."
    The Indian foreign ministry issued a statement this month saying there is no change in India's position, and that "His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India."
    According to the latest data from the government in exile, more than 128,000 Tibetans live outside of their homeland. Of those, 94,000 live in India, around three quarters of the total. Another 10.6% live in Nepal and the remaining have resettled in more than 30 countries around the world.
    Since 1974, the Dalai Lama has said he does not seek independence from China for Tibet, but a "meaningful autonomy" which would allow Tibet to preserve its culture and heritage.
    India maintains that Tibetans in India "do not conduct political activities from Indian soil."

    Dance, not fight

    Recent statements from Beijing and Delhi show the two governments are seeking to mend ties after a turbulent year in bilateral relations.
    Last year, troops from both countries were involved in a months-long border standoff in Doklam, up in the Himalayas near Bhutan.
    India boycotted China's flagship summit in Beijing last May on its Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious global trade plan. The Dalai Lama's visit in April to the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh -- a territory that China claims as its own -- also sparked diplomatic tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.
    At a press conference last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries leaders "have developed a strategic vision for the future of our relations: the Chinese 'dragon' and the Indian 'elephant' must not fight each other, but dance with each other."
    India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale visited Beijing in February, where he said both sides noted the need to "address differences on the basis of mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's concerns, interests and aspirations."
    Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said India is keen to keep ties balanced, especially with China growing closer to rival Pakistan.
    "Relations stand at an uneasy place, with India trying to backtrack somewhat and mend fences that were broken in the last two years," he told CNN.
    He added China was also seeking progress as it didn't want "India to drift back into the American camp."
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in June.
    Tibetans may be the big losers if India and China do mend things up, said Tshering Chonzom Bhutia, associate fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies in New Delhi.
    "If policymakers in India continue to be guided by the perception that serving up the Tibet issue on the diplomatic plate to China is the most efficient way to improve India-China relations, then we can anticipate more restrictions on Tibetan activities in India," she said.
    Against the backdrop of China's rising dominance in India's neighboring countries, Tibet is a minor issue for Delhi, said Tsering Shakya, a Tibet scholar and research chair at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
    "India is sensing Tibet's appeal in the West is declining," Shakya said, freeing Delhi to play to Beijing's feelings on the issue.
    Uncertainty

    Adding to all this uncertainty is the confusion of what happens after the Dalai Lama dies.
    In 2011, in a move to democratize the system of government, the Dalai Lama gave up his political and administrative powers and chose to remain as just a spiritual leader, but he is still far and away the community's most influential figure.
    The 82-year-old recently decided to cut down on his travels citing age and exhaustion. It remains unclear who will be the next Dalai Lama, how that person will be picked, or whether there will be another Dalai Lama.
    When the current Dalai Lama dies, Tibetans will be in a state of disarray, said Phunchok Stobdan, a former Indian diplomat and a senior fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, although he stressed that India will continue to support the Tibetan refugees on humanitarian grounds.
    "India will do (this) because India is a democratic country. That is separate from the political side of it," he said.
    But many Tibetans in India are concerned about their future in the country when the most influential figure in their community is no longer there to speak out on their behalf.
    Ultimately, what might matter most is geopolitics.
    "How the political issue of Tibet will pan out in the post-Dalai Lama era depends to a huge extent on the bilateral India-China dynamics as well as the regional and global situation," Bhutia said.

    Edwin Thomas contributed to this report