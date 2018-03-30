India limits visits to Taj Mahal to 3 hours per person

(CNN) One of India's most famous landmarks, the Taj Mahal, is planning to place a three-hour cap on visits to avoid overcrowding at the popular tourist location.

The enormous white marble tomb, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, can attract at least 50,000 visitors a day on the weekend, according to a spokesman for the Archaeological Survey of India, which oversees the Taj Mahal.

"Sometimes people end up spending a whole day at the Taj. This creates a situation where there are too many people," the spokesman D N Dimri told CNN.

"It is being implemented so that the movement of visitors can be regulated. Day by day, the number of visitors are increasing. This is to ensure no untoward incidents or accidents occur."

He added there had been no incidents due to overcrowding at the site.

Read More