Australian police investigate abuse of at least five children by group of adults

(CNN) At least five children, most under the age of 10, are suspected to have been allegedly sexually abused by a group of adults in Western Australia, police said Friday.

One eight-year-old girl was assaulted multiple times by a number of adults, including her mother, step-father and a family friend, according to police.

They have been arrested and charged with 23 counts related to the alleged sexual abuse, including sexual penetration and indecent dealing.

Police are investigating claims that victims were drugged and abused at organized swinging or group sex parties.

Police said investigations began after recordings were found on a member of the public.

A taskforce, codenamed Mirzam, was launched in February after a recording device was discovered by a member of the public showing adults engaging in sexual acts with the young girl, the police statement said.

