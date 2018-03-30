Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A former President busts some moves, missiles get intercepted midair, a safari group gets a big surprise. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Intercepted and destroyed

JUST WATCHED Watch Saudi Arabia intercept, destroy missiles Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch Saudi Arabia intercept, destroy missiles 00:54

Saudi Arabia says its air force intercepted and destroyed seven missiles fired from Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Don't make eye contact

JUST WATCHED Watch cheetah hop in car during safari Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch cheetah hop in car during safari 00:48

A guide told his tour group not to move and stay calm after a cheetah jumped into its Land Cruiser in the Serengeti region of Africa.

Read More