Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 11:18 AM ET, Fri March 30, 2018

(CNN)A former President busts some moves, missiles get intercepted midair, a safari group gets a big surprise. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Intercepted and destroyed

Saudi Arabia says its air force intercepted and destroyed seven missiles fired from Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Don't make eye contact

    A guide told his tour group not to move and stay calm after a cheetah jumped into its Land Cruiser in the Serengeti region of Africa.
    Dance like nobody is watching

    George W. Bush brought back memories of his presidency when he cut a rug on the dance floor of his nephew's wedding.

    The first family of 'Jeopardy!' clues

    Eric Trump answered a "Jeopardy!" question about himself, and Twitter users had a field day.

    Advice for the first lady

    HLN host S.E. Cupp offers some advice to Melania Trump in the wake of porn star Stormy Daniels' allegations against President Donald Trump, telling the first lady she should leave her "jerk of a husband."