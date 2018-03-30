(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, was found not guilty of all charges related to her husband's 2006 massacre in Orlando, Florida.
-- An independent autopsy on Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police on his grandmother's property, showed the man was shot eight times. Six of those wounds were in his back, the autopsy found. Clark's family attorneys say this contradicts the police account.
-- A United Nations employee told CNN she was sexually assaulted by a top UN official. She alleges she was offered a promotion and an apology.
-- SpaceX launched another rocket today. This time, Elon Musk's company aimed to land the $6 million nose cone into a giant ocean net. Things didn't quite work out.
-- Mark Zuckerberg distanced himself from a Facebook executive's memo. The controversial document defended the platform's core mission of connecting people even if "someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools."
-- Hillary Clinton responded to critics who think she should "get off the public stage and shut up."
-- Richard Phillips was cleared of a homicide he didn't commit after 45 years in prison. Phillips spent more time behind bars than any other wrongfully imprisoned person in America.