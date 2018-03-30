Brazilian sports journalists may be having their #MeToo moment

(CNN) It's Tuesday night in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Januario stadium is packed with people. The host football club, Vasco, is making its debut in the prestigious Libertadores soccer tournament against visitor Universidad de Chile.

Fans in black and white jerseys pour into the stadium, cheering and pounding cans of beer. Reporter Bruna Dealtry positions herself in the middle of the action for her upcoming live shot. She's on the air describing the atmosphere for Esporte Interativo's viewers, when a shirtless man kisses her on the lips mid-sentence. Dealtry shrieks for a second and says on camera "That wasn't cool. I didn't really need that, but it happened."

"I felt humiliated," Dealtry told CNN. "If this can happen to me with the camera rolling, imagine what other women go through. I couldn't just stay silent."

That night, Dealtry wrote about the incident on her professional Facebook page, and posted an excerpt of the video.

"I've always been a reporter who loves to celebrate with the fans. I don't get bothered by people soaking me in beer, jumping around me or stepping on my foot," Dealtry wrote. "But today, I experienced first-hand the impotence so many women feel in the stadium, on the subway, even walking in the street. I was kissed on the lips, without my permission, while I was doing my job. I didn't know how to react and couldn't understand how someone could think they have the right to act that way."