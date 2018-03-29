Story highlights Lawyer says Zachary Cruz is being punished for his brother's actions in mass shooting

Younger Cruz is being held on $500,000 bond on misdemeanor trespassing charge

(CNN) A judge will decide Thursday whether it's excessive to keep the younger brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz jailed on a $500,000 bond.

An attorney for Zachary Cruz, 18, will argue for his release at a Thursday hearing. The defense said the teen is being treated unfairly.

"He is being held because of who he is related to, not because of anything that he did," attorney Joseph Kimok told Judge Kim Theresa Mollica.

It's unclear whether Zachary Cruz will appear in court for the hearing.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested March 19 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where his brother killed 17 people last month in one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. After his arrest, the younger Cruz told police he wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it in," according to an arrest report.

