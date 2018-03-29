Story highlights Zachary Cruz pleads no contest to misdemeanor trespassing charge

He initially was jailed on $500,000 bond, which attorney argued was excessive

(CNN) Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz, was sentenced Thursday to six months of probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month.

He was initially jailed on a $500,000 bond, leading his attorney to argue he was being punished because of his older brother, who killed 17 people last month at the school in one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.

The younger Cruz will be released from the Broward County Jail.

Under the terms of his probation, Zachary Cruz will wear a GPS monitor and must remain one mile away from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus. He is also forbidden from having any contact with victims or family members of the February 14 mass shooting.

Cruz, 18, was arrested March 19 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. After his arrest, the younger Cruz told police he wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it in," according to an arrest report.