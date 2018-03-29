Howard University students demand answers in financial aid scandal

(CNN) Howard University students protested on Thursday following news that six university employees were fired for "double-dipping" financial aid.

An outside auditor found last year that university employees misappropriated financial aid funding over the course of nine years. Some university employees were receiving grants from the school to attend classes, while also receiving tuition remission, the investigation found, earning more money than their education cost and pocketing the difference. The university did not disclose the specific amount of money that might have been misappropriated.

The public did not find out about the allegations of financial misconduct until Tuesday, after blogging platform Medium posted an expose which has since been deleted.

Looks like the normal Financial Aid line but we have actually occupied the second floor (as well as the basement and there are still folks in the lobby). #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/LqQvRYAkKi — kf (@kesifelton) March 29, 2018

Students at the historically black university in Washington, DC are demanding answers , and some have called for University President Wayne A.I. Frederick to resign. Jessica Brown, a Howard alumna, spoke to CNN affiliate WJLA saying that she is heartbroken. "You have students who dream about going to Howard, whose families risk everything."

Please read the official statement from the Howard University Student Association regarding misappropriation of University funds #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/M94jfez6Zl — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) March 29, 2018

"The investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, University grants were given to some University employees who also received tuition remission," Frederick confirmed in a statement released Wednesday.

