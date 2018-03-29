Memorial for Parkland shooting victims dismantled

(CNN) People gathered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School paying tribute to victims with flowers and teddy bears for six weeks after the shooting. When students return from Spring Break on Monday, those mementos will be gone.

Volunteers dismantled the makeshift memorial on Wednesday. They took away the 17 white crosses and Jewish stars bearing the names of the students and faculty killed in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Volunteers sorted through teddy bears, flowers and hand-written letters honoring the 17 victims.

Students, parents and friends of the victims sorted through dozens of hand-written letters, poems and photos that stretched along the school's wire fence.

"A lot of the volunteers were crying as they were pulling apart the memorial, and it's hard," volunteer Golden Johansson told CNN affiliate WSVN. "But we're trying to do our best for them, and to keep their memory alive."

They filled cardboard boxes with items that would be cataloged and saved for a future memorial site. The flowers and plants will be composted.

