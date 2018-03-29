(CNN) Some African-American students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida say their voices have been ignored by the media and others in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former Stoneman Douglas student, roamed the hallways of the 1200 building on campus February 14 for several minutes, targeting victims huddled in classrooms on the first and second floors, killing 17 people in one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.

A mostly white group of Stoneman Douglas survivors started a movement after the shooting to honor the victims and rally Americans to stop gun violence. Last weekend, they took their fight for stricter gun control laws to Washington and other cities in what they called a March for Our Lives.

About 11% of the high school's 3,000 students are black, and some say their concerns about gun violence are not getting enough attention, the station reported.

