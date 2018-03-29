Breaking News

5 things for March 29: North & South Korea, Veterans Affairs, Malala, Stephon Clark

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:09 AM ET, Thu March 29, 2018

North, South Korea to hold high-level talks
(CNN)You made it, baseball fans! It's opening day -- time to pretend you know who'll win the World Series. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. North & South Korea

It's official: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet on April 27. The meeting, at Freedom House on the DMZ, will be the first between Korean leaders in more than a decade. The summit's confirmation is the outcome of weeks of hurried diplomacy following a surprise thaw in relations this year on the Korean peninsula. It's a big difference from 2017, a year marked by several North Korean missile tests and insults tossed back and forth between Kim and President Trump.
    2. Veterans Affairs

    Another week, another shuffle at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This time, it's VA Secretary David Shulkin who's on the way out. Shulkin had been held in high regard by President Trump, but things soured after the department's inspector general found that Shulkin had spent most of a trip last year to Europe sightseeing and had inappropriately accepted Wimbledon tickets. He's not going quietly though. In a good-bye op-ed, Shulkin blasted Washington as "toxic, chaotic, disrespectful."
    Trump wants to replace Shulkin with White House physician Ronny Jackson, who in a briefing this year strongly defended the President's health and mental fitness. That performance reportedly pleased Trump. But there are big questions about whether Jackson, despite his medical and military experience, has the right qualifications to lead the government's second-largest department.
    3. Malala Yousafzai

    She's home, for the first time in almost six years. Malala Yousafzai, the 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist, returned early this morning to Pakistan. The surprise visit is her first since militants, angry over her advocacy for girls education, almost killed her in a shooting attack. Security around her is heavy. Many in Pakistan see Yousafzai as a hero, but others still think she's an agitator who should be silenced. After arriving, Yousafzai, a student at Oxford University, met with Pakistan's Prime Minister.
    4. Stephon Clark

    Stephon Clark's funeral is today. Sacramento police and the Kings, are prepping for more protests, including possibly at the NBA arena, where police plan to have a heightened presence tonight. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Clark, the unarmed father whose death at the hands of police more than a week ago has roiled the California city.
    The White House is taking some heat after press secretary Sarah Sanders -- when asked about Clark's shooting and the recent decision not to prosecute the officers in the Alton Sterling shooting -- said such incidents are "a local matter" best left to local authorities. Meanwhile, new videos of the Sterling shooting -- described as "very graphic" are set to be released.
    5. Teacher pay

    Oklahoma lawmakers OK'd a $6,100 pay hike for teachers, who are among the lowest-paid educators in the nation. But the state teacher's union says it's not enough, so teachers plan to strike on Monday. In Arizona, teachers are threatening to walk out, too. They held a big rally at the state capitol, demanding higher pay and better education funding. Teachers have been inspired by the West Virginia strike that won teachers a pay raise this month.

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Land of the free
    Want to let the young 'uns go outside or (gasp) walk to the store -- alone? Then move to Utah, where it's OK for parents to let their kids go "free range."
    Football firsts
    The NFL may ditch kickoffs (because of injuries), and the LA Rams hired the league's first male cheerleaders. Who says the No Fun League doesn't innovate?
    Survivor's wish come true
    After beating cancer, what else could a boy wish for? How about a kiss on the forehead from the Pope.
    Today in facepalm
    A Planned Parenthood chapter in Pennsylvania tweeted, "We need a disney princess who's had an abortion." We don't have to tell you how that went over.
    We're not saying they're aliens, but ...
    A couple of pilots flying over Arizona told the FAA they saw a UFO. That'd be a lot more credible if they'd been over New Mexico.
    Give 'em a little twist
    Everybody's roasting Rudy Giuliani for wearing his AirPods incorrectly. But admit it, you didn't wear them right the first time either. 
    TODAY'S NUMBERS

    $75 million
    The amount of the loan package a federal judge OK'd for Remington to keep the struggling gunmaker afloat
    18.2 million
    The number of viewers who tuned in for the big reboot of "Roseanne"
    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "We're not doing the beauty contest."
    Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying Apple's quest to find another campus won't look anything like Amazon's chaotic contest to find a second headquarters
    AND FINALLY ...

    The Force is funny
    Things aren't always so serious in that galaxy far, far away, as this "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" blooper reel reveals. (Click to view.)