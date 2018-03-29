The Bill Cosby judge just gave a powerful, emotional defense of his marriage

(CNN) The judge overseeing Bill Cosby's retrial said his wife's career as a social worker in sexual assault cases had no bearing on his decisions in the case in an emotional court hearing Thursday.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Court Judge Steven T. O'Neill at times choked up and lost his words in speaking about his wife, part of his ruling not to recuse himself.

"It's difficult to have her accomplishments trivialized in a partisan motion," he said in the hearing.

"It's a difficult thing when parties include to bring the families of a jurist" into a proceeding, he added.

The unusual moment came as Cosby, 80, is set to stand trial again next week on charges of aggravated indecent assault in the alleged drugging and assault of Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. An earlier trial last year, which O'Neill also oversaw, ended in a hung jury and a mistrial.

