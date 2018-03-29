Janice Dickinson to testify at Bill Cosby's retrial

Watch CNN Special Report 'The Case Against Cosby' with Jean Casarez on Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

(CNN) Model and reality TV personality Janice Dickinson has been subpoenaed to testify at the upcoming retrial of Bill Cosby as one of as many as five "prior bad acts" witnesses, according to a source close to the case.

Dickinson said in a November 2014 interview that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1982 after the two had dinner in Lake Tahoe. She alleged that he gave her a pill and a glass of red wine shortly before she passed out.

Cosby attorney Martin Singer at the time called the accusation "a fabricated lie." Dickinson, with attorney Lisa Bloom, sued Cosby for defamation in May 2015 , saying Singer's comments hurt her professionally and personally.

Dickinson told CNN in July 2015 that she still was angry and confused and had nightmares about the incident.

"I keep reliving the same sick feeling in my soul and my body. The memories are still there, and every time I think about it and I hear new information, it still takes me back to that actual night like it happened yesterday," she said.

