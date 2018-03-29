A court once again orders a new trial for Adnan Syed, the subject of a 'Serial' podcast

(CNN) Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was the focus of the first season on the extremely popular "Serial" podcast, has moved closer to a new trial. But it's not necessarily a done deal.

But prosecutors can still appeal this decision, this time to the state's highest court.

For now, however, Syed and his lawyers are celebrating the win.

"He's happy, he's very happy," lawyer Justin Brown told CNN. "He's been waiting 18 years to hear this."

