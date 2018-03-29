FIFA probes racist abuse directed at French stars in Russia friendly

Story highlights Pogba, Dembele, Kante subjected to racist abuse in Russia

Leads to further criticism of World Cup hosts

FIFA, RFU gathering evidence on the incident

(CNN) Football's world governing body FIFA says it's gathering evidence into racist chants directed at a number of French stars during an international friendly in Russia, less than three months before the country hosts the World Cup.

"Racism has no place on the football pitch," France's sports minister Laura Flessel tweeted. "We have to act together on a European and international level to bring an end to this inadmissible behavior."

« Le racisme n'a pas sa place sur les terrains de football. Nous devons agir de concert au niveau européen et international afin de faire cesser ces comportements inadmissibles » #FRARUS #exaequo.

Crédits FFF/ Bastien Lheritier. pic.twitter.com/kRB1fbBNjO — Laura Flessel (@FlesselLaura) March 28, 2018

"FIFA is collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the discriminatory incident reported in the media, including the one from the FARE [Football Against Racism in Europe] observer who was present at the game," said the world governing body in a statement sent to CNN.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has also launched an investigation into the incident, with former player and RFU anti-racism inspector Alexey Smertin telling Russian news agency TASS : "All details will be thoroughly examined. If violations did take place we will resort to all the necessary measures."