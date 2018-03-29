(CNN) Utah US attorney John Huber was revealed Thursday as the person Attorney General Jeff Sessions tasked with looking into Republican claims of FBI misconduct and whether more should have been done to investigate Hillary Clinton's ties to a Russian nuclear agency.

But President Donald Trump re-nominated Huber in June 2017, and two months later Huber was back at his former post, confirmed by the US Senate for an additional four years.

During a June 28, 2017, press briefing alongside the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Huber spoke on the behalf of the DOJ in support of two bills that sought to enforce harsher penalties for illegal immigrants -- "Kate's Law" and the "No Sanctuaries Act," both of which were passed in the House.

"The reason why we are in support of these is that it adds tools to the toolbox of prosecutors in the Department of Justice to work on the violent crime problem that we have in our country and beat back this blip so it does not become a trend," he told reporters at the White House.

"The tools that were given in these two proposed acts allow us to fight back against drug traffickers and transnational gangs," he said.

Since then, Huber has taken on a leadership role on Sessions' advisory committee of US attorneys that provide counsel to him and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Before becoming Utah's top federal prosecutor, Huber clocked in 13 years as an assistant US attorney with experience handling violent crime and national security cases, according to his official biography

During his first swearing-in ceremony as a US attorney, Huber was described as a "jock with the soul of a geek," a protector for others against bullies, and a man who lived by the motto: "Be the hammer, not the nail," according to The Deseret News