Trump touts border wall funds during Ohio infrastructure speech

(CNN) President Donald Trump, speaking before a crowd of union builders on Thursday in Richfield, Ohio, touted new border wall funding during his infrastructure speech.

He joked that he was arguably better at building than he is at being president.

"That is what I do, I build," Trump said. "I was always very good at building. It was always my best thing. I think (I'm) better at being president, I was good at building."

Trump also referenced photos he tweeted out earlier this week, which were taken in February and depicted replacement fencing.

On the wall, Trump came close to accusing Democrats of wanting drugs to come over the border.

