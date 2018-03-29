Trump heads to Ohio to talk infrastructure

(CNN) President Donald Trump is pivoting to infrastructure -- again -- on Thursday as he travels to Ohio to tout the economic benefits of his proposals to help rebuild and repair America's ailing system.

Trump will address a crowd of heavy-equipment operators, mechanics and engineers at a union training site in Richfield, Ohio, to put a spotlight on workers who would benefit from his $1.5 trillion spending proposal . His speech comes a day after the President's Council of Economic Advisers released a report claiming the proposal could employ as many as 414,000 additional infrastructure workers over 10 years.

"Following on the success of tax reform, infrastructure is the next piece of the President's successful economic agenda," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday. "These workers represent the hardworking Americans across the country who will participate in the rebuilding of our nation's infrastructure, sparked from the President's vision, and it will definitely be worth tuning in to see the President lay out that vision."

There is little optimism, though, about the prospects of Trump's infrastructure proposals becoming law this year -- with little appetite for any major pieces of legislation in Congress ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

If there is any movement, it won't be in a sprawling piece of legislation Trump once envisioned. House Speaker Paul Ryan has favored a piecemeal approach to advancing the proposals, saying it could be done in a series of bills.

