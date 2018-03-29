Why Trump pardoning Manafort or Flynn would look at lot like quid pro quo

(CNN) President Donald Trump has repeatedly and publicly attacked special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt," trying to undermine its credibility in the court of public opinion.

But it's the way he may be trying to deal with it privately that is equally troubling.

The New York Times and Washington Post report that Trump's now-former lawyer John Dowd talked to the lawyers of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn about the potential for presidential pardons. It's the latest example of an action that has more than a whiff of obstruction of justice. The addition of a new idea -- that he or his legal team could consider pardoning people either indicted by Mueller (like Manafort) or who are supposed to, as part of a plea deal, be cooperating with him (like Flynn) take the whole conversation to a new level.

Dowd, for the record, denies any such talks about pardons took place.

But even the suggestion of a possible pardon, to wipe their slate clean could essentially neuter Mueller's ability to apply pressure.