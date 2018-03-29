TBT: Final US ground troops leave Vietnam

#TBT: On this day in 1973, the last US ground troops left Vietnam after almost a decade-long military intervention. The final withdrawal of the American troops came two months after the signing of the Vietnam Peace Treaty. 📸 AFP/Getty Images #OTD #TDIH #throwbackhistory #history #vietnam #vietnamwar #news #politics #cnn

