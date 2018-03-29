Sarah Jessica Parker backs 'Sex and the City' costar Cynthia Nixon in NY governor bid

Washington (CNN) Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed her "Sex and the City" costar Cynthia Nixon in her bid for New York governor.

In a post on Instagram, Parker described Nixon as a "mother," "activist," "advocate," "fighter," "NY'er" and "dear friend."

"My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker wrote, encouraging people to read about Nixon on her website.

Her post came one day after Page Six speculated Parker may not support Nixon in the race.

"I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid," Parker told the publication in a statement issued through her spokeswoman Ina Treciokas.

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon attend the 'Divorce' New York Premiere at SVA Theater on October 4, 2016 in New York City.