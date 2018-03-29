Breaking News

Sarah Jessica Parker backs 'Sex and the City' costar Cynthia Nixon in NY governor bid

By Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Thu March 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Actress announces candidacy for NY governor
Actress announces candidacy for NY governor

    JUST WATCHED

    Actress announces candidacy for NY governor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Actress announces candidacy for NY governor 00:54

Washington (CNN)Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed her "Sex and the City" costar Cynthia Nixon in her bid for New York governor.

In a post on Instagram, Parker described Nixon as a "mother," "activist," "advocate," "fighter," "NY'er" and "dear friend."
"My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker wrote, encouraging people to read about Nixon on her website.
Her post came one day after Page Six speculated Parker may not support Nixon in the race.
    "I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid," Parker told the publication in a statement issued through her spokeswoman Ina Treciokas.
    Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon attend the &#39;Divorce&#39; New York Premiere at SVA Theater on October 4, 2016 in New York City.
    Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon attend the 'Divorce' New York Premiere at SVA Theater on October 4, 2016 in New York City.
    Read More
    Kristin Davis, who also starred on "Sex and the City," backed Nixon following her announcement.
    "I'm excited to support someone I have [known] for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!" she tweeted.
    It&#39;s official: &#39;Sex and the City&#39; star Cynthia Nixon announces New York gubernatorial bid
    It's official: 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon announces New York gubernatorial bid
    Nixon formally announced last week that she is throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.
    The actress and activist will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.
    A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found a majority of Democratic voters -- 64% -- in New York City believe Cuomo would be better for the city than Nixon.