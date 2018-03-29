Trump called Roseanne Barr after successful series premiere

Washington (CNN) After posting gangbuster ratings for the reboot of her late 20th-century sitcom, Roseanne Barr received a call from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The White House declined to provide any additional details about the call, which occurred on a day when the President had no public events.

A vocal Trump supporter, Barr's revived "Roseanne" has been viewed as the latest chapter in the culture wars. It premiered Tuesday on ABC to a whopping 18.2 million viewers

Trump has historically been highly attuned to television ratings, including his own as the host of NBC's "The Apprentice."

"Roseanne" originally ran on the network from 1988 to 1997. It portrays the fictional blue collar Conner family, who live in Illinois.

