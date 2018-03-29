It makes perfect sense that Roseanne is a Trump voter

(CNN) In the first episode of the newly relaunched sitcom Roseanne, we learn that Roseanne Conner, like the actress who plays her Roseanne Barr, is a Donald Trump supporter.

The news struck some longtime fans of the shows as odd. During the original run, Roseanne Conner snickered at the idea of lowering taxes for businesses and paying workers non-union wages. The show also won accolades for how it handled LGBT storylines and promoted feminism.

Barr herself attended Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration.

How could a show that was considered progressive during its time now have a main character that backs Trump?

It turns out, Conner supporting Trump in 2018 is one of the most realistic political evolutions on television.