Kellyanne Conway's husband deletes tweets critical of Trump

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway's husband has begun deleting a series of tweets he posted in the last month that are critical of President Donald Trump.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer Trump once considered nominating as solicitor general, deleted several tweets that called attention to Trump's legal woes, his difficulty in finding his next communications director and the White House's later debunked denials of staff shakeups.

Most notably, Conway deleted a tweet that called Trump's denials of reports that later turned out to be true "absurd" and sarcastically noted that "people are banging on the doors to be his communications director."

"I have nothing to add," George Conway said when reached by phone Thursday.

Read More