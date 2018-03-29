EPA talking points downplay role of human activity in climate change

(CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency has circulated new talking points instructing staffers to say that "clear gaps" exist in understanding whether human activity contributes to climate change.

"While there has been extensive research and a host of published reports on climate change, clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it," according to talking points obtained by HuffPost Wednesday and later confirmed to CNN by the EPA.

"Human activity impacts our changing climate in some manner," another talking point reads. "The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact, and what to do about it, are subject to continuing debate and dialogue."

The eight talking points were distributed to EPA communications directors and regional public affairs directors by the agency's Office of Public Affairs and sent internally via email by Joel Scheraga, that office's senior adviser for climate adaptation.

Without addressing the shift in the agency's approach to climate change, an EPA spokesperson said in a statement, "The talking points were developed by the Office of Public Affairs. The agency's work on climate adaptation continues under the leadership of Dr. Scheraga."

Read More