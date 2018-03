Washington (CNN) A day after President Donald Trump fired him as secretary of veterans affairs, David Shulkin offered kind words to presidential physician Ronny Jackson, Trump's choice to replace him, and stressed the depth of the challenge ahead.

"It is going to be a challenge for anybody to take," Shulkin said on "Anderson Cooper 360" Thursday evening.

Jackson is a military doctor who has worked in the White House for three successive administrations, but Trump's decision to nominate him to lead the second largest department of the federal government has elicited skepticism about whether that experience is suited to the job.

Shulkin noted in the interview that when it comes to the Department of Veterans Affairs, "we're talking about 375,000 employees" and "a budget of close to 200 billion dollars next year."

